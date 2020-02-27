Harvey Elliott agrees new long-term Liverpool FC contract

Harvey Elliott has agreed a new three-year contract with Liverpool, after an excellent start to life on Merseyside which has seen him feature seven times for the first team.

The 16-year-old only joined the Reds last summer following the expiry of his deal with Fulham, but has made a big impact over the past seven months.

He produced an excellent showing on his debut in the League Cup against MK Dons, and was given his first outing in the Premier League in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United in January.

Elliott quickly impressed Jurgen Klopp on joining first-team training, and has now been rewarded with a new three-year contract with the club.

However, he is unable to officially begin his professional terms until his 17th birthday on April 4, and will therefore put pen to paper at the end of the season to extend his stay until 2023.

Beyond his seven outings for the senior side—six of which have come as a starter—Elliott has also featured 22 times for the academy, scoring five goals and laying on 12, including a hat-trick of assists in the under-23s’ 6-0 win over Sunderland last time out.

Only Jake Cain (19), Layton Stewart (23) and Curtis Jones (27) have directly contributed to more goals for the youth sides this season, with Elliott averaging a goal or assist every 1.3 games.

He is yet to score or assist for the first team, but has come close on a number of occasions and provided a key creative outlet in runs in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Back in September, Pepijn Lijnders explained how Elliott surprised Klopp and his staff in his first training sessions, and praised his maturity as a player.

“Some players, they play like they are already 28, 29. He’s this player who sees so much around him before things happen,” Lijnders said.

“It’s not easy to step into our training, because if you want to play high-intensity football, you have to train high-intensity football.

“It’s not easy to come in and then have control and find combinations, and he showed this from the first second.

“Then you are a talented boy. I don’t want to put more pressure on him but we’re really happy that he’s with us.”