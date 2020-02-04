A young Liverpool side host Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay, with Chelsea awaiting in round five. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Anfield has been delayed until 8pm (GMT) due to traffic congestion on the M62, the referee is Andrew Madley.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, Van Den Berg, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Jones, Millar

Subs: Jaros, Boyes, Gallacher, Norris, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Hardy

Shrewsbury: O’Leary; Williams, Pierre, Ebanks-Landell; Love, Goss, Edwards, Golbourne; Laurent, Whalley, Lang

Subs: Murphy, Beckles, Sears, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart

