LIVE: Liverpool vs. West Ham – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are five wins from the Premier League title, can they make it another three points over West Ham and take that down to four? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Jonathan Moss.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi

West Ham: Fabianski; Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Antonio, Anderson, Snodgrass

Subs: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Haller

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments