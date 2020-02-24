Liverpool are five wins from the Premier League title, can they make it another three points over West Ham and take that down to four? We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Jonathan Moss.
Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi
West Ham: Fabianski; Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Antonio, Anderson, Snodgrass
Subs: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Haller
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments