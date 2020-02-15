Liverpool travel to Norwich on an afternoon that could bring stormy weather—can the Reds ride it out and go 25 points clear at the top? We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Carrow Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.
Teams
Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram; Cantwell, Tettey, Rupp, Duda, McLean; Pukki
Subs: Fahrmann, Godrey, Lewis, Hernandez, Buenda, Vrancic, Drmic
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi
Fan Comments