Liverpool travel to Norwich on an afternoon that could bring stormy weather—can the Reds ride it out and go 25 points clear at the top? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Carrow Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Teams

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram; Cantwell, Tettey, Rupp, Duda, McLean; Pukki

Subs: Fahrmann, Godrey, Lewis, Hernandez, Buenda, Vrancic, Drmic

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi

