NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 15, 2020: Liverpool's Naby Keita (L) challenges for a header with Norwich City's Kenny McLean during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Norwich on an afternoon that could bring stormy weather—can the Reds ride it out and go 25 points clear at the top? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Carrow Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram; Cantwell, Tettey, Rupp, Duda, McLean; Pukki

Subs: Fahrmann, Godrey, Lewis, Hernandez, Buenda, Vrancic, Drmic

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

