Liverpool travel to Watford as they look to move closer to their first title in 30 years. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.

Kickoff at Vicarage Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pererya, Welbeck, Gray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi

