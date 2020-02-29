Liverpool travel to Watford as they look to move closer to their first title in 30 years. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.
Kickoff at Vicarage Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Teams
Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney
Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pererya, Welbeck, Gray
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi
