WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 29, 2020: Liverpool during the FA and Watford players walk out before the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Watford vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds in action here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool travel to Watford as they look to move closer to their first title in 30 years. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.

Kickoff at Vicarage Road is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pererya, Welbeck, Gray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments