Jurgen Klopp has taken a 21-man squad to the Spanish capital for the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are making a return to the scene of their most recent European Cup triumph for Tuesday’s clash.

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is playing host as the two teams battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals, with Klopp set to preview the clash in his pre-match press conference at 6.30pm (GMT).

Following the 1-0 win at Norwich on Saturday, the Reds head into the clash with 17 successive Premier League victories to their name, a run of results which sees them positioned 25 points clear at the summit.

With few injury concerns to consider, Klopp was able to call upon a full complement of players – with only Xherdan Shaqiri remaining unavailable for selection with an ongoing calf injury.

The Reds trained at Melwood on Monday morning as they started their preparations for the clash less than 48 hours after their last outing in Norfolk.

With Liverpool’s U23s playing Wolves on Monday evening, Klopp was without his usual academy members but 18-year-old Luis Longstaff, who made his debut in the League Cup at Aston Villa, was present alongside the senior contingent.

It means Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams will remain on Merseyside for the clash, with Caoimhin Kelleher acting as the third-choice stopper.

With only one injury to consider, the boss has a multitude of options to consider in the last-16 tie, but he is likely to pick an XI which has yet to see action together this season across all competitions.

A settled back five of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson will be turned to behind an expected trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

And with Sadio Mane back in the mix, he will position himself alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as the Reds look to take the advantage in the tie ahead of the return fixture at Anfield in March.

Liverpool’s Travelling Squad to Madrid

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Matip, Lovren

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Minamino

Forwards: Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi