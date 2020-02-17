Liverpool’s interest in Norwich’s Todd Cantwell has reportedly “intensified,” with the Reds linked with a £30 million move for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has been previously linked with the Reds as a potential summer transfer after a notable rise through the ranks at Norwich.

The attacking midfielder, who is often deployed as a No. 10, joined the Norwich City Academy at under-10 level and has been an ever-present in their return to the topflight having played in all 26 games to date.

He was said to be on Liverpool’s radar for a summer move and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has now reported that the Reds have “intensified their interest” in landing the youngster and are now “front-runners.”

After impressing on his Premier League bow at Anfield on the opening day, Liverpool “were among a host of teams to express admiration” for him “in the subsequent months.”

Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old but it is Liverpool who are said to have “stepped up their pursuit” of Cantwell following the close of the winter transfer window.

Norwich are expected to set a price-tag in the region of £30 million on Cantwell, regardless of if they maintain their Premier League status.

With Adam Lallana set to depart and the future of Xherdan Shaqiri uncertain, there would be an opening as an attacking midfielder in the ranks next season, but he would also face stiff competition from Takumi Minamino.

And Curtis Jones may have something to say about that having put his hand up for increased game time in 2020/21 after a number of impressive outings.

To ensure the progress of Jones and Co. is rewarded and the door remains open for a place in the first team, it could be a case of permanently landing Cantwell and then sending him straight back on loan to ensure his progress is in no way hindered.

Cantwell does not lack confidence, as seen his outing against Liverpool, and has six goals and two assists in the Premier League to date.