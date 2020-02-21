Liverpool have released a new video showing the progress of the Reds’ new training facility at Kirkby, which is due for completion this summer.

Work began on expanding the club’s current Academy site 18 months ago, with Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad set to move from Melwood to Kirkby when they begin pre-season training in the summer.

Costing £50 million, the new training ground is split into academy and first-team areas, with separate entrances for young hopefuls and established players.

The three new pitches, plus warm-up area and goalkeeper area, have now been fully installed, with each said to mirror Anfield’s playing surface as close as possible.

The current Melwood training ground features three pitches of differing sizes: one exact replica of Anfield’s dimensions, one larger and one smaller.

Facilities at the newly expanded Kirkby site include two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites, plus an outdoor games area with a full-size tennis court, a head-tennis court, and beach volleyball court.

Speaking when the new plans were announced, Jurgen Klopp said: “This will be the headquarters of Scouse football, if you want.

“Bringing it together is the step in the future, which we are all convinced about.”

Having all age groups in one place will make it much easier to monitor the progress of all players – something Klopp has admitted has been tricky with the current setup of the two facilities being a 20-minute drive apart.

Liverpool are expected to find a naming rights partner for the new training complex, and will then push ahead with proposed plans to expand Anfield’s Anfield Road End to bring the overall stadium capacity to around 61,000.

See images below of how the new Kirkby training ground will look once complete: