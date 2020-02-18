MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, February 18, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Unbelievably frustrating”, “We’ll do them at Anfield” – Liverpool fans react to 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, leaving them with lots of work to do in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Champions League last-16 first leg, Wanda Metropolitano
February 18, 2020

Goals: Saul 4′

The Reds headed to the scene of last season’s final triumph against Tottenham, the Wanda Metropolitano, in what was a tough test for the European champions.

The night got off to a disastrous start, with Saul Niguez poking home from a corner in just the fourth minute, profiting from some sloppy defending.

From that point on, it was a case of attack vs. defence as Liverpool desperately tried to break down their opponents.

They didn’t manage to, with the hosts producing a defensive masterclass and taking a lead to Anfield in the second leg next month.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Frustration was the order of the day for many…

“Didn’t move it quickly or creatively, not sure what the point was in bringing on Origi, he was frustrating” – Dave Ham on Facebook.

“Not a shot on target I just read, that’s pretty poor, not a great night from us, struggled to break them down and create anything worthwhile, delivery poor, passing sloppy. No real standout performers.” – Libero on the forums.

 

The officials were appalling all night, not helping matters…

“Poor performance and shocking officials.” – Graham Harper on Facebook.

 

Numerous individuals struggled hugely…

“TAA had a bad day in the office” – Shaddy Distress Supa on Facebook.

“Dunno what Origi did but then again I could say the same for about 8 of them.” – mattyhurst on the forums.

 

But supporters were rightly bullish about the second leg, though…

“We always have big nights at Anfield” – Mel Poobalan on Facebook.

“If we manage to play football at Anfield instead of whatever this thing tonight was, we’ll progress” – Red Armada on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

