Liverpool meet Watford tonight in search of a record-breaking 19th consecutive league victory. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

After a dramatic encounter last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds return to action with a trip to another relegation-threatened side in Watford.

While Nigel Pearson’s side battle it out to retain their status in the topflight, Liverpool are 12 points away from officially securing the league title.

The matchup sees the Reds head into the clash off the back of 18 consecutive victories in the league, whereas the Hornets have picked up two points from the last 15 available.

And recent history makes for good reading, with Liverpool having won the last four outings with an aggregate score of 15-0.

Will a fifth arrive tonight at Vicarage Road?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Watford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Watford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Watford vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.