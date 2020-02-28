Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says his players will not have any extra motivation to beat runaway leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds travel to Vicarage Road still unbeaten in the Premier League this season after 27 games and having only dropped two points all campaign.

While a shock victory for Watford over Jurgen Klopp’s team would give them a fine scalp, it does not come into their thinking regarding the fixture.

Instead, Pearson insists everyone at the club is focused on moving out of the relegation zone after a six-game run without a win.

“We’ve got our own agenda and that is to save our own season and I think that is enough,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“For players to go into these games, if they can prove they are capable of playing against the best sides of the country, that is the motivation players need.

“But we have to win games for our own season, not necessarily to change history for another club. It’s about our season, our own circumstances and if that’s a spin-off from it (ending Liverpool’s unbeaten record), it is a spin-off from it.”

Since a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on January 12, Watford have been knocked out of the FA Cup and dropped back into the relegation zone.

What has made the Hornets’ recent poor run more frustrating is the fact they went ahead in games with Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton before they let the leads slip.

Pearson added: “Early part of the season, we couldn’t score. We are certainly creating chances and we are trying to utilise our creative players in a way that gets them up the field more often, which means we can create more chances and hopefully take more chances.

“We’ve dropped points from winning positions, but I don’t want that to become something which players fear. I would rather take the lead in any game, let’s be honest! We will come good again, for sure.”

Ismaila Sarr was introduced off the bench during the 3-0 defeat away to Man United at Old Trafford after a hamstring injury last time out and could get the nod to start against Liverpool by Pearson.

Kiko Femenia is in contention too, while Daryl Janmaat returned to full training this week after a three-month absence with a knee issue.

“We are getting more or less back to full strength,” Pearson said. “We don’t have any injury doubts for this week.”