Alisson has revealed his hip injury “wasn’t very serious,” but the goalkeeper is still receiving treatment as one of few players able to visit Melwood at this point.

The Liverpool squad are currently in self-isolation, and are not set to report back to the training ground until the start of April.

Instead, they have been given individual programmes to follow at home, as they aim to maintain fitness ahead of the return to action when it is deemed safe later this year.

Alisson, however, is still travelling to and from Melwood along with Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Yasser Larouci, with the quartet undergoing rehabilitation for injuries.

They are short visits, and their time there is staggered so as to avoid contact, with Alisson explaining the measures taken to ensure his hip problem is treated responsibly.

“The club’s plan is that everyone stays at home. In my case it’s a little bit different, because I have an injury,” he detailed in a video through Triple Comunicacao, translated by Sport Witness.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t a very serious injury. But every injury needs care and I have continued treatment at the training ground.

“I don’t have any contact with my team-mates, as everyone is at their homes.

“The only contact I have is with the physio and the goalkeeping coach doing some specific rehabilitation work.

“And within these situations, we also take all the necessary precautions recommended, such as hand hygiene, not touching the face, not touching the mouth, nose, eyes. We also try to talk at a little at a distance.

“Besides them, I have no contact with anyone else.

“My routine is very defined. I leave the house, go to the training ground, finish treatment, come home and stay at home in this moment of self-isolation.”

One of the few positives in this difficult time is that those currently sidelined can work their way back to full fitness ahead of the Premier League‘s return.

Alisson‘s layoff has been particularly tough for Liverpool, with Adrian struggling in his absence, and the Brazilian’s comeback will be crucial when action resumes.

It is also encouraging that caution is being taken with those still at Melwood, with coronavirus a serious issue regardless of an athlete’s physical health.