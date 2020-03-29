Liverpool have a rich heritage of building around African players through the years, but can you remember all 16 to represent the club in the Premier League era?

The Reds currently call upon a strong core of stars from Africa, with Mohamed Salah arguably the biggest name from the continent to ever play for the club.

Before the Premier League‘s inception in 1992, the likes of Arthur Riley, Doug Rudham and Bob Priday also turned out for Liverpool, with many hailing from South Africa in particular.

Here, we’re asking you to name all 16 to make an appearance for Liverpool during that time while also representing a nation from Africa—but not those born in Africa and playing for another country.

Christian Benteke was born in Zaire, for example, but for the purposes of this quiz would class as Belgian; another included below was born in Europe, but is considered African.

The likes of Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo do not count are they are yet to commit to Nigeria.

The one exception would have been Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time, Gordon Hodgson, with the South Africa-born striker playing for both his home nation and England—but, fortunately for us, before the Premier League began!

So how many of the Reds’ African representatives since 1992 can you remember?

You’ve got 8 minutes – try and get all 16!



