Liverpool were bitterly disappointing in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, with very few players catching the eye.

The Reds were aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Watford at the weekend, but things didn’t go to plan.

After a bright opening, Adrian‘s terrible error allowed Willian to open the scoring, as individual mistakes were again punished.

Ross Barkley put the game to bed in the second half, capitalising on more poor defending before firing past the Spanish goalkeeper.

It means Liverpool’s hopes of winning the treble are done and dusted, on a night that won’t live long in the memory for Reds supporters.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, Sky Sports, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Sadio Mane (6.3) took the highest average rating in west London, as he tried his best to make things happen in the final third.

The Mirror‘s Andy Dunn said the 27-year-old was “always a major danger,” as he forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a number of saves.

TIA’s Henry Jackson claimed Mane was “predictably the Reds’ most dangerous player” without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino starting alongside him.

In second place was Neco Williams (6.0), who generally did well up against the hugely experienced Pedro.

Ian Doyle of the Echo gave the Welshman an eight-out-of-10 rating, praising him for being “unfazed by the big occasion.”

Virgil van Dijk (5.9) was in third place, but the Dutchman was a long way from his best, in truth.

Liverpool’s captain at Stamford Bridge “did his best to hold a defence that looked anything but solid together.” according to Dunn.

Van Dijk’s statistics were also impressive in parts, with FotMob noting that he won nine out of 13 duels, as well as making five ball recoveries and clearances apiece.

Fabinho (4.6) was comfortably Liverpool’s poorest performer, as he continues to look a long way from the player who impressed so much before his injury.

Jackson felt the Brazilian was “leggy and lacking influence throughout,” also highlighting his “dreadful error” for Willian’s goal.

Meanwhile, Doyle thought Fabinho was “sloppy in possession,” as he endured one of his worst nights in a Reds shirt.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League, with a victory absolutely imperative.