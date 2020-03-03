Curtis Jones could be the man in focus as Jurgen Klopp‘s leads Liverpool into his first-ever FA Cup fifth-round tie away to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Jones the FA Cup Star

Only Jones, Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella have played every minute of Liverpool’s FA Cup campaign this season.

Jones and Divock Origi are the only current players to have scored more than one FA Cup goal.

Turning Point

Since being defeated by Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final in 2015, the Reds have lost two of 12 meetings, winning five.

Liverpool have scored in 22 of the last 25 encounters home and away in all competitions.

The Reds have suffered defeat in 18 of their last 33 visits to Stamford Bridge in league and cup, but only one in the last six.

The current world champions have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine visits and only four in the last 21.

Klopp’s First Foray into the Fifth

This will be Klopp’s first game in the fifth Round of the FA Cup and in his 13 games in this competition he has given playing time to 68 players, with Alisson yet to make an appearance.

In the three games in this competition this season 29 players have made an appearance with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold still to feature.

Low-Scoring Reds

Liverpool have scored 12 goals in their last 11 FA Cup games and only once in the last 28 matches in the competition have they scored more than twice in a game—they beat Exeter 3-0 in 2016.

The last Reds player to score twice in any game in this competition is Steven Gerrard who did so at AFC Wimbledon in January 2015.

Lampard vs. Liverpool

The last Chelsea player to be red-carded against Liverpool was Frank Lampard at Anfield in February 2009.

He played 47 times against the Reds with West Ham, Chelsea and Man City. He played 39 times against Liverpool for the club he currently manages.

He was in the losing Chelsea team to the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final in 2006 but gained revenge in the final six years later.

Lampard won three winner’s medals and lost the final on one occasion.

This Season’s Scorers

Chelsea: Abraham 15, Jorginho 7, Batshuayi 6, Pulisic 6, Mount 5, Willian 5, Alonso 4, Azpilicueta 4, Hudson-Odoi 3, Kante 3, Barkley 2, Giroud 2, James 2, Kovacic 2, Rudiger 2, Tomori 2, Pedro 1, Zouma 1

Liverpool: Salah 19, Mane 17, Firmino 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Wijnaldum 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1