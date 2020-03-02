Jurgen Klopp is set to retain a number of the young players from Liverpool’s FA Cup run so far as they head to Chelsea, while Joe Gomez and James Milner are back fit.

The Reds’ focus has been divided throughout the campaign due to their success in the Premier League and the defence of the Champions League, with mixed sides fielded in the cups.

Tuesday night brings a trip to Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup, after the club’s youngest-ever side beat Shrewsbury to progress under Neil Critchley.

Liverpool can include a lot more experience this time around, with Klopp and his squad only missing that tie due to the winter break, but some of those involved on February 4 will keep their places.

“It’s not about loyalty. These boys are our boys, and they did what they did,” he said.

“If we win the FA Cup in the end, they would be involved in our celebrations; if they will play tomorrow night, I don’t know, we will see that, for sure not all of them.

“From the Shrewsbury team for sure there will be boys in the squad, and who will start then, we will see.

“It’s a different situation than it was in the last round. If you see the team who played at Shrewsbury, that was actually an FA Cup team for us in that moment, which we thought would make sense.

“We couldn’t get the result we wanted, that’s why we had to play a second time, but it will not be exactly the team who played the second time against Shrewsbury.”

Adrian is expected to start in goal, while the likes of Joel Matip, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi should also be included as players short of minutes come in.

Both Gomez and Milner could return in defence, too, with the pair returning from minor injuries, though Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are still sidelined.

Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones are the most likely starters from the club’s academy ranks, while Ki-Jana Hoever could benefit from a knock for Neco Williams, who is currently a doubt.

Harvey Elliott will miss out, though, having flown as part of the under-19s squad to play Benfica in the UEFA Youth League last 16 on Tuesday afternoon.