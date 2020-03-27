Liverpool FC superheroes colouring challenge

This will keep kids (and adults) entertained – Liverpool players as superheroes, all you need to do is get creative and colour them in as you wish.

We’ve teamed up with talented designer Karl Thyer who has created these amazing drawings of Liverpool players – and Jurgen Klopp – as superheroes.

You can print out our booklet with all the designs of Klopp, Henderson, Van Dijk, Salah, Milner, Mane and Firmino by clicking here.

WIN! Once you’ve coloured in, send your finished masterpiece to us on Twitter to @thisisanfield and @KarlThyer or Instagram to @thisisanfieldlfc and @KarlThyer.

We’ll pick a random winner to receive a print from Karl’s Goalstar store.

ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS: