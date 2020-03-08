Liverpool are now six points away from winning the Premier League title after another defeat for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost for the eighth time this season – more than Sheffield United and Wolves – against neighbours Man United.

Two mistakes from goalkeeper Ederson gave United a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay on the scoresheet.

It means Liverpool remain 25 points clear at the top of the table after 29 games played.

And with City in action twice more before Liverpool play again, against Everton next Monday night, the Reds could even win the title before they kick a ball at Goodison Park if City lose both those games, against Arsenal and Burnley.

If City lose one of those games, Liverpool can win the title with victory at Goodison Park.

Regardless of City’s results, Liverpool can guarantee the title with wins against Everton and then at home to Crystal Palace in their next two league games.

That would mean the title is won seven league games remaining, a new Premier League record.

It would also mean that Liverpool should receive a guard of honour from City in their next game after the Palace game, at the Etihad Stadium on April 5.