LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk looks dejected after the FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Not good enough,” “We need our intensity back” – Liverpool fans react to FA Cup knockout

Liverpool fell to a third defeat in four games and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea, and fans once again expect a response.

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

FA Cup Fifth Round, Stamford Bridge
March 3, 2020

Goals: Willian 13′, Barkley 64′

The Reds made the trip to the capital to meet Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the fifth round, with Jurgen Klopp naming a strong XI.

There were bright signs in the early stages but as the game found its tempo, the hosts turned on the afterburners and, despite Adrian making a flurry of saves, he was unable to keep out Willian’s effort after Fabinho lost possession.

Ross Barkley would add the second after the break as the Reds were woefully caught out of possession and there were few signs of Liverpool making a recovery.

A number of chances would come the way of the hosts to pile on the misery, but the scoreline would remain at 2-0 as Klopp’s side saw their FA Cup run ended as they fell to yet another defeat.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

The midfield was a major source of frustration and fans remained concerned over Fabinho’s recent run of form…


“It’s a good job I know how good Fabinho can be.”

FilthyBloke on the forums.

 

Despite a mistake in the lead up to the second goal, Jones caught the eye & his substitution was met with surprise…

“Jones is probably one of the few on the pitch having a good game, why take him off.”

JackleCube on the forums.

“Jones been our best MF this half so Klopp takes him off! The mind boggles.”

costared on the forums.

 

Overall, the performance was one which could not be excused as every department continues to be well below the expected standards after the break…

 

And it, again, is all about the reaction for Liverpool as another big week lies ahead…

“Concentration and confidence are just gone atm. Time to regroup and win that fucking league!”

Cologne-Liverpool on the forums.

