Jurgen Klopp revealed a big injury blow for Alisson and called upon the power of Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s crucial home clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds welcome Eddie Howe’s side to Merseyside on the back of defeats to Watford and Chelsea in the past week, making it three losses in their last four.

It would be safe to say the mood among supporters has soured slightly as a result, but that is certainly not the case at Melwood as Klopp and his squad were all smiles in training.

But Liverpool are without one of their most important players for at least the next two games, with Alisson sidelined with a minor hip injury, keeping him out for the visits of Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid.

“[He had a] scan and they found something and so now he is out—we will see next week for sure,” Klopp told reporters.

“It is a small muscle, in the hip region, you could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different so that’s the situation.”

Alisson joins Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri in the treatment room, though the captain could return for the Champions League last-16 decider on Wednesday night.

Both that tie and Saturday’s clash with the Cherries will, importantly, come at home, and Klopp outlined his expectations for “the right atmosphere” from Anfield.

“It’s about fighting back with an atmosphere that is really exceptional,” he insisted.

Klopp also discussed the prospect of scrapping the League Cup—an idea he disagrees with—and the possibility of Liverpool setting a top-flight record of 22 consecutive home wins on Saturday.

The Reds’ push for the title has been made increasingly complicated over the past fortnight, but a big response against Bournemouth would go some length to restoring optimism and momentum.