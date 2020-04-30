Alisson ‘has competition on his hands’ as Firmino shows off goalkeeping prowess

Roberto Firmino may hit the headlines for his ability leading the lines, but he has laid down the challenge to Alisson after turning to protect the goal rather than attack it.

The Brazilian has an abundance of strings to his bow and at times makes it appear as though there is more than one of him on the field such is his desire to have an influence across the park.

A quiet and conserved figure off the field but a loud yet underrated presence on it, he’s simply a manager’s dream.

And if Alisson was to go down injured or be handed another red card without a substitute available, Firmino has looked to throw his name into the ring should be required to occupy the gloves of his national compatriot.

Firmino showcased his skills in his garden in an Instagram video which is akin to those on YouTube when you’re looking to a scout a potential signing as he has the dramatic music to match.

There is some genuine talent there though and his competitive streak is clear to see as his ability to keep the ball out of the back of the net forces his counterpart to complete a forfeit.

He earned plenty of attention and comments, including from Alisson‘s wife, Natalia Becker who replied to the post with a laughing face and clapping hands emoji.

Firmino, like the rest of his teammates, remains in isolation as they await a verdict on their ability to resume training at Melwood.

Reports on Thursday claimed the government had given the green light to move forward with “more concrete proposals” for the league’s return, with a date in June still mooted, but it remains reliant on the UK’s curve flattening.