Liverpool remain the “big favourites” to buy Timo Werner in the summer, with meetings with Jurgen Klopp already lined up, according to a reliable source in Germany.

Liverpool’s ties with Timo Werner stem as far back as 2017 and they have kicked up a gear this year with the Reds catapulted to the front of the queue for his signature.

The German international has returned the interest in kind, having flirted with the idea on more than one occasion, previously stating that he was “proud” to be linked with the “best team in the world.”

The 24-year-old will be one of the most coveted players when the transfer window next opens with a reported release clause worth in the region of £50 million.

And while there is the uncertainty of if and how transfers will transpire in the wake of the coronavirus, Bild’s Christian Falk has stated that “Liverpool are the big favourites to buy him in the summer.”

He was speaking to Passion Inter and when asked if the Inter were in the mix, he said: “Werner won’t go to Inter, there are already meetings scheduled with Jurgen Klopp.”

The current climate would, of course, dictate that these meetings would not take place face-to-face.

Reports in England from March stated that talks were at an “informal stage” while RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff denied any contact with Liverpool when speaking last week.

It’s a transfer which will continue to develop over the coming weeks and months with the coronavirus rightly having slowed down everyone’s timeline.

But Leipzig have moved closer to signing Werner’s replacement in Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica and with the German’s public standing suggesting he is open to a move, Falk’s words are promising.

Liverpool could now see that a window of opportunity has now arisen to move forward with their pursuit of the man who has scored 27 goals in 36 games this season for Leipzig, but, as ever, the club will continue to be guided by external factors which are ever-changing.