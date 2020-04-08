Jamie Webster has released a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, with all proceeds from sales of the single to be donated to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Appeal.

During the coronavirus pandemic, You’ll Never Walk Alone has been adopted as an anthem of hope around the world, with many producing their own versions.

Last month, 183 radio stations played the Gerry and the Pacemakers version in unison, with Dutch 3FM DJ Sander Hoogendoorn explaining that “we all have to do what we can to beat this crisis.”

Now Liverpool singer Webster has released his cover, with the powerful rendition available across all digital platforms from April 8, including on Spotify here.

The 25-year-old wrote on Twitter that “all proceeds from the single will be donated to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Appeal” with its intention to “show solidarity at this time.”

The NHS Charities Together appeal has been set up to provide much-needed funds to our National Health Service in the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, with resources already stretched.

This Is Anfield is backing an initiative to provide funds to hospitals in the Merseyside area, with personal protective equipment for those treating the coronavirus in desperately short supply.

To donate to or fundraise for the Royal Liverpool Hospital click here, and for the Aintree University Hospital click here.

The NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Appeal has set up a Virgin Moneygiving page here, and at time of writing almost a quarter of their £100 million target has been raised.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.