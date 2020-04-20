Liverpool will provide a refund or credit against the 2020/21 season should the remaining games at Anfield this season not be played in front of supporters due to the coronavirus.

The Premier League is planning for a return to action in June, but games are set to take place behind closed doors with mass gatherings unlikely to be given the go-ahead from the government this year.

The ever-changing landscape of the pandemic ensures every plan is made tentatively and is subject to change and Liverpool have looked to address the ticketing issues which are set to arise.

While June 8 is the latest date pencilled in, the season remains suspended indefinitely and as a result, the club has “suspended the upcoming season ticket renewal process.”

In a statement released by the club, Liverpool will offer refunds or credit to season-ticket holders, members and fans for the games remaining this season should they go ahead without supporters.

And the offer of credit has shown slight optimism that fans could attend the 2020/21 season, but it remains to be seen if that is possible without a vaccine or treatment.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and a new period of renewal will be put in place once there is confirmation of the start date of the 2020-21 season,” the statement said.

“Prices for general admission season tickets will be frozen for the 2020-21 season, and we will be in touch with supporters once these go on sale.

“We fully support the collective intent of Premier League clubs to complete all fixtures in the 2019-20 season. Should all remaining fixtures go ahead as normal, all season tickets and match-by-match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged date.

“In the event that the remaining 2019-20 home games cannot be played in front of supporters, we will provide either a refund for the equivalent value of the remaining home games to all season ticket holders and hospitality members, or the pro-rata value of the individual affected home matches as credit against their 2020-21 season ticket.

“This rebate or refund will also be applicable to all official Members, general admission supporters and matchday hospitality ticket holders who have purchased for the affected games in the 2019-20 season. These supporters will be contacted individually via email to provide further information on the refund process.

“As the situation continues to evolve, we will continue to keep supporters updated with any developments relating to the current season and the 2020-21 season.”

The credit, or ‘like-for-like’ discount would help stall any cash flow issues but a refund could result in a loss of over £3.7 million for the four remaining games in 2019/20 – a figure which would rise if extended long into the following campaign.