Liverpool have seen their “desire” to support their women’s side questioned, in a report detailing the sheer gulf in support between them and the men’s first team.

From the outside in, the disparity between Liverpool’s position in the Premier League and the Women’s Super League could be bemusing.

Jurgen Klopp‘s first team are sitting top of the table, having taken 82 points from their first 29 games, leaving them 25 points clear of Man City and six away from clinching the title.

Meanwhile the women’s side, led by manager Vicky Jepson, are bottom, facing relegation to the Championship having won just one and lost 10 of their 14 games so far; they are 34 points adrift of City.

And in an illuminating, and worrying, report from The Athletic‘s Sarah Shephard, lack of support for the women’s side is laid clear.

Shephard’s starting point is that, with Liverpool set to move into their new £50 million training ground at Kirkby later this year, there is no place for Jepson and her squad.

Instead they are set to remain in their place as, how one source describes it to Shephard, “effectively Tranmere Women, playing at Tranmere’s ground, training at Tranmere’s ground.”

“They’re being looked after a lot more by Tranmere than they are by Liverpool,” they claim, “which is not right at all when you look at the two clubs and the fact they are Liverpool Women not Tranmere Women.”

Among the issues Shephard’s report unveils are:

No place for the women’s side at Liverpool’s new Kirkby facility

No strength and conditioning coach at the start of the season

Beyond their initial flight, pre-season tour to the US saw them travel, stay and train away from the first team

Played developmental sides not at their standard in US friendlies, impacting their season’s form

Until recently players were permitted to travel separately to away games

Players had been housed in “really bad student digs” accommodation until late 2018

It is claimed that Phil Neville “rarely watches” Liverpool, with another source telling Shephard that players are seen as “not visible” on an international level.

With 12 players out of contract on May 5, there is little hope of the stability that could aid Jepson in her pursuit to drag the Reds back from the brink—which could likely start with a season in the second tier next time out.

Alarmingly, another source argues that “the attitude is that you should be grateful for whatever you get,” which certainly jars with the ‘two teams but one club’ ethos purported by the club and regularly referenced by Shephard.

The report is well worth reading in full, as it highlights a number of issues within Liverpool—a club that reported a £42 million profit in February, but is unable, or perhaps unwilling, to provide their women’s side with the foundations they need.