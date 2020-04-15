On the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, not only Liverpool but many other clubs have paid their respects to the 96 who lost their lives.

April 15 is a significant day for Liverpool and football across the world, as it marks one of the sport’s biggest tragedies.

Wednesday has seen tributes from the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jordan Henderson, with the captain explaining that “we are together in spirit even if we can’t be together in person.”

The absence of a memorial service at Anfield—postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic—will see the club honour the 96 with a minute’s silence.

And along with Liverpool themselves, other clubs including rivals Everton and Man United have remembered those who lost their lives in the disaster on social media.

Clubs from the Premier League, the Football League and around Europe, as well as rival fans, posted messages on Twitter and Instagram to mark the 31 anniversary.

?31 years ago today, 96 children, women and men never returned home from Hillsborough?? ?The city is united as one, they will never be forgotten?? #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/rXybR0rYKX — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 14, 2020

Today we put football rivalry to one side & take time to remember 96 Liverpool fans who died at #Hillsborough #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WdPLNS3s3H — Red Army! (@RedorDead07) April 15, 2020

It was on April 15, 1989 that 96 people went to a game of football and never came home. Today marks the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with the families of the 96 on this very sad day. #YNWA — Celtic Football Club (from ?) (@CelticFC) April 15, 2020

??? #RangersFC today remembers the 96 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 31 years ago. #AbsentFriends pic.twitter.com/4gcHPJaArf — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2020

Today, we stand in solidarity with @LFC to remember the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which occurred on 15 April 1989. They will never be forgotten. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2020

Never forgotten ?? Our thoughts are with @LFC and all those affected by the tragedy 31 years ago today. https://t.co/kUxgzxKNlF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2020

Our thoughts today are with @LFC and those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989. — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2020

Nottingham Forest remembers the 96 fellow football fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough 31 years ago today. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/sqircZyl9n — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) April 15, 2020

Today, we stand with @LFC to remember the 96 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough 31 years ago today. They will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6HS7GPzSbS — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 15, 2020

? | Today our thoughts are with the families of the 96 @LFC supporters who tragically lost their lives – in the Hillsborough disaster – 31 years ago. #BCAFC pic.twitter.com/Hr3Sns5p3L — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 15, 2020

? Our thoughts are with @LFC, the people of Liverpool and all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster 31 years ago today. They will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/MJpv8opGBc — Bolton Wanderers (?) (@OfficialBWFC) April 15, 2020

Our thoughts today are with families of the 96 @LFC fans on the 31th anniversary of the #Hillsborough disaster. pic.twitter.com/Iw776I2PV3 — Fenerbahçe English – ? #StayAtHome (@Fenerbahce_EN) April 15, 2020

Our thoughts today are with our friends at @LFC and all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster. We will never forget the 96. #JFT96 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/FQ8b1Yh8ZI — Sevilla FC – #StayAtHome (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 15, 2020

“Today is the most significant day for our football club each year,” Klopp explained in his message.

“The plan was that we were together at Anfield today, but this is not possible. The only thing that we can make sure is that we are in each other’s thoughts, and believe me, you are in our thoughts.

“You have our thoughts, you have our prayers, and most of all, you have our love. You’ll never walk alone.”

Justice for the 96.