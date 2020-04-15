LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 17, 2012: Mascots Beth Garner-Watt, 11, and Mikey Clarke, 8, stand for a minute's applause to remember the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster before the Premiership match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“They will never be forgotten” – Rivalries put aside on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

On the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, not only Liverpool but many other clubs have paid their respects to the 96 who lost their lives.

April 15 is a significant day for Liverpool and football across the world, as it marks one of the sport’s biggest tragedies.

Wednesday has seen tributes from the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jordan Henderson, with the captain explaining that “we are together in spirit even if we can’t be together in person.”

The absence of a memorial service at Anfield—postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic—will see the club honour the 96 with a minute’s silence.

And along with Liverpool themselves, other clubs including rivals Everton and Man United have remembered those who lost their lives in the disaster on social media.

Clubs from the Premier League, the Football League and around Europe, as well as rival fans, posted messages on Twitter and Instagram to mark the 31 anniversary.

“Today is the most significant day for our football club each year,” Klopp explained in his message.

“The plan was that we were together at Anfield today, but this is not possible. The only thing that we can make sure is that we are in each other’s thoughts, and believe me, you are in our thoughts.

“You have our thoughts, you have our prayers, and most of all, you have our love. You’ll never walk alone.”

Justice for the 96.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield