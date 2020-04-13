Jurgen Klopp has sent Sir Kenny Dalglish his best wishes of the Liverpool squad after the club legend was released from hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis last week.

Dalglish tested positive for the coronavirus having been admitted to hospital on Wednesday needing treatment for an infection, though the 69-year-old was asymptomatic.

He was subsequently released on Sunday, and told supporters via his column for the Sunday Post that “I’ll be resting but I am feeling fine, thankfully.”

The news of Dalglish’s diagnosis came as a shock, and his release was greeted with joy and relief, as Klopp reflected in his message over video link on Monday.

“I had the opportunity to text immediately with one of his daughters and we spoke about it,” the manager explained.

“She was quite…not relaxed, but she was fine and said it looked all well—and two days later we heard he was released from hospital.

“It’s good news—very good news—and I hope he is doing well still.

“We all know Kenny and we love him. We just sent him all our thoughts and prayers in that moment, but maybe he didn’t need it, which is even better.”

Klopp also revealed how the news spread throughout the squad by way of their WhatsApp group, and echoed the sentiments of many during this time when someone close is affected.

“It was a real shock three days ago when I heard about it first,” he said.

“The boys were sent a message in our WhatsApp group and everybody was like, ‘wow’.

“What you feel in that moment is a massive difference if you know somebody who got the virus, or if you don’t know.

“In this moment, it was like, ‘Wow, one of us has it’ and it was really crazy.

“We all know this terrible disease is causing heartache all over the world, but this was the first time for many of us someone we have such a personal connection to was affected to this extent.”

For Dalglish, it is hugely positive that he was able to avoid any symptoms of the coronavirus, and the King clearly remains in good spirits as he self-isolates to ensure the infection does not spread.

And it is great news for Liverpool, as Klopp attests, with Dalglish one of the most cherished, important figures in the history of the club and, by extension, the city.