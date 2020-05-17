KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Liverpool's captain Curtis Jones celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between Liverpool FC Under-19's and SSC Napoli Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
17-goal Jones & 13-assist Elliott top the charts – Liverpool academy’s 2019/20 in numbers

The season is over, prematurely, for Liverpool’s youth ranks, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing an end to a productive campaign for the likes of Curtis Jones.

It was announced on May 1 that, due to the pandemic’s impact on football across England, the season was to be brought to an immediate end for age groups from under-23 and below.

This has seen both Premier League and the U18 Premier League therefore finish before the full calendar could be played out, with the top flight deciding at a future date how best to determine champions and relegated sides.

Furthermore, both the PL International Cup and the PL Cup have been brought to an end, with the Liverpool U23s having reached the knockout stages of both tournaments.

It is a frustrating but ultimately necessary decision, leaving the young Reds to focus on the next campaign—which should hopefully begin at a similar timeframe to originally planned.

But stood out for the academy throughout 2019/20? We take a look at the numbers.

 

Liverpool U23s & U21s

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, September 20, 2019: Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella celebrates after team-mate Luis Longstaff scores an injury time equalising goal during the Under-23 FA Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at Holmes Park. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 29

Wins: 12

Draws: 7

Losses: 10

Goals Scored: 60

Goals Conceded: 56

Clean Sheets: 5

Premier League 2: 5th in Division 1; tournament pending review

PL International Cup: Quarter-finals; tournament voided

PL Cup: Last 16; tournament voided

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group B

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, September 20, 2019: Liverpool's captain Curtis Jones celebrates scoring the first goal during the Under-23 FA Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at Holmes Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (23)

Most Sub Apps: Neco Williams, Adam Lewis, Tony Gallacher, Luis Longstaff (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (12)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (9)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Liverpool U19s

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Neco Williams (R) during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between Liverpool FC Under-19's and SSC Napoli Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 2

Goals Scored: 18

Goals Conceded: 10

Clean Sheets: 2

UEFA Youth League: Knocked out, last 16

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson during the final UEFA Youth League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Untersberg-Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott (7)

Most Sub Apps: James Norris (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (5)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (5)

Most Clean Sheets: Ben Winterbottom, Jakub Ojrzynski (1)

Liverpool U18s

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's Jack Cain (C) celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team-mates during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Finch Farm. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 19

Wins: 12

Draws: 1

Losses: 6

Goals Scored: 56

Goals Conceded: 38

Clean Sheets: 4

U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division; tournament pending review

PL Cup: Knocked out, group stage

FA Youth Cup: Knocked out, 3rd round

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson (#6) celebrates with team-mate Layton Stewart after forcing the third goal, an own-goal from Everton's Reece Welch, during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Finch Farm. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Remi Savage (19)

Most Sub Apps: Sean Wilson (7)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (13)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3)

Overall

NAPLES, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2019: Liverpool's substitute Layton Stewart (R) celebrates scoring an equalising goal to level the score 1-1 with team-mate captain Curtis Jones during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Comunale di Frattamaggiore. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Apps: Jake Cain (32), Leighton Clarkson, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris (31)

Most Starts: Jake Cain, Elijah Dixon-Bonner (29), Leighton Clarkson (28)

Most Sub Apps: Luis Longstaff, Conor Bradley, Dominic Corness, Sean Wilson (7)

Top Scorers: Curtis Jones (17), Layton Stewart (16), Tom Hill, Jake Cain (8)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott, Leighton Clarkson (13), Jake Cain (11)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (4), Caoimhin Kelleher (3), Ben Winterbottom (2)

