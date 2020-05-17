The season is over, prematurely, for Liverpool’s youth ranks, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing an end to a productive campaign for the likes of Curtis Jones.

It was announced on May 1 that, due to the pandemic’s impact on football across England, the season was to be brought to an immediate end for age groups from under-23 and below.

This has seen both Premier League and the U18 Premier League therefore finish before the full calendar could be played out, with the top flight deciding at a future date how best to determine champions and relegated sides.

Furthermore, both the PL International Cup and the PL Cup have been brought to an end, with the Liverpool U23s having reached the knockout stages of both tournaments.

It is a frustrating but ultimately necessary decision, leaving the young Reds to focus on the next campaign—which should hopefully begin at a similar timeframe to originally planned.

But stood out for the academy throughout 2019/20? We take a look at the numbers.

Liverpool U23s & U21s

Games Played: 29

Wins: 12

Draws: 7

Losses: 10

Goals Scored: 60

Goals Conceded: 56

Clean Sheets: 5

Premier League 2: 5th in Division 1; tournament pending review

PL International Cup: Quarter-finals; tournament voided

PL Cup: Last 16; tournament voided

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group B

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (23)

Most Sub Apps: Neco Williams, Adam Lewis, Tony Gallacher, Luis Longstaff (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (12)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (9)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Liverpool U19s

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 2

Goals Scored: 18

Goals Conceded: 10

Clean Sheets: 2

UEFA Youth League: Knocked out, last 16

Most Starts: Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott (7)

Most Sub Apps: James Norris (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (5)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (5)

Most Clean Sheets: Ben Winterbottom, Jakub Ojrzynski (1)

Liverpool U18s

Games Played: 19

Wins: 12

Draws: 1

Losses: 6

Goals Scored: 56

Goals Conceded: 38

Clean Sheets: 4

U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division; tournament pending review

PL Cup: Knocked out, group stage

FA Youth Cup: Knocked out, 3rd round

Most Starts: Remi Savage (19)

Most Sub Apps: Sean Wilson (7)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (13)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3)

Overall

Most Apps: Jake Cain (32), Leighton Clarkson, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris (31)

Most Starts: Jake Cain, Elijah Dixon-Bonner (29), Leighton Clarkson (28)

Most Sub Apps: Luis Longstaff, Conor Bradley, Dominic Corness, Sean Wilson (7)

Top Scorers: Curtis Jones (17), Layton Stewart (16), Tom Hill, Jake Cain (8)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott, Leighton Clarkson (13), Jake Cain (11)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (4), Caoimhin Kelleher (3), Ben Winterbottom (2)