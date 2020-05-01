25 of our favourite photos of the Kop

The Kop is as enchanting as it is iconic for Liverpool Football Club and there has been an abundance of moments captured through the camera lens for our viewing pleasure.

The Kop; since 1906 the stand has been a place where those with the shared passion for Liverpool Football Club have congregated together in support of the Reds.

From a swaying red sea singing in perfect unison to instilling fear into the opposition with one simple glance.

It has been there for the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, acting as a place for tributes and protests – a single entity united by the Reds.

And here, in no particular order of preference, we have picked our 25 favourites of The Kop from the years gone by.

From the Bill Shankly era of a sea of Reds on the standing Kop, to the last day it was in place before Anfield became an all-seater stadium.

Liverpool's legendary Bill Shankly. Turning towards the Kop end of Anfield, Shankly gets an ovation from the fans who idolised him when Liverpool became League champions.

The Kop last stand, Anfield: LIverpool vs Norwich, 1994 (PA Images)

To European nights under the lights against Chelsea in 2005, Barcelona in 2007 and Roma in 2018.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND. TUESDAY, MAY 3rd, 2005: Liverpool's fans on the Spion Kop cheer their side on against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 24, 2018: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop hold up their scarves as they sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

To a sea of tributes, protests and honouring players and managers of past and present.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 11, 2009: Liverpool's supporters on the Spion Kop display a banner calling for justice, before the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 supporters. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 16, 2014: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop make a mosaic of European Cups before the UEFA Champions League Group B match against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It truly is a place to behold each and every matchday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 5, 2016: Liverpool supporters' on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match against Villarreal CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is a place for expression and escapism where memories to last a lifetime are made.

Liverpool fans before the UEFA Champions League, Group E match at Anfield. Wednesday September 13, 2017. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

There is no place like it in world football.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop unfurl a new banner "We'll Fight The Fight For Liverpool" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 11, 2018: An exterior view of Liverpool's Spion Kop stand - General (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 10, 2016: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with banners "Unity is Strength" and "We Told You They Lied, Justice for the 96" before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 1st Leg match against Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Since 1906 the Kop has witnessed countless famous nights and has welcomed triumphant European Cup-winning and League title-winning sides over the years in style.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 10, 2016: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 1st Leg match against Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 22, 2014: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop during the UEFA Champions League Group B match against Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner "We are the Champions, Champions of Europe" during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And hopefully, it will not be long until we see the Kop in all its glory once more.

Let us know your favourite picture of the Kop or memory over the years in the comments below.

