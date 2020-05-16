More proposals have emerged over the Premier League‘s plan to show every game live on TV, with one such suggestion giving BBC their first live games since the competition’s launch.

There is still no clear route for top-flight teams in England to take regarding a full return to training or when games will resume.

But while those discussions are ongoing, other plans must also be prepared for the logistics and delivery of matches, including the broadcasting of each of the remaining 92 fixtures.

Per the original deal, Sky and BT hold the rights for 47 of them.

There are now at least two options on the table for the other 45, with the Times reporting the first of which would see a further 32 go to Sky.

There is no confirmation of whether these would be only shown to fans with current subscriptions, or if Sky would make them free-to-air either by their TV channels or by streaming, perhaps on YouTube.

Another eight games would go to BT Sport, with the remaining five fixtures split between Amazon and the BBC.

Sky and BT are said to be displeased by the prospect of games being handed out for free to rival broadcasters, due to the amounts they spend to secure rights—£1.14 billion per season, in the case of Sky.

An alternative proposal would see Sky and BT take their pick of games, with BBC instead offered extended highlights of matches rather than full live fixtures.

At present there is no consensus as to which fixtures will be picked by the broadcasters, and which will be decided to be free-to-air in the interests of public safety.

The BBC have never shown a live Premier League game, while Amazon joined the list of broadcasters this season.

Liverpool have nine games left to play, though it seems feasible some of the Reds’ later fixtures might be made free-to-air if nothing is riding on them, should they sew the league title up nice and quickly once matches return.