Jamie Carragher, Stephen Warnock and Neil Mellor have all contributed to the Merseyside PPE Hub’s efforts to provide protection to frontline workers on Merseyside.

The Merseyside PPE Hub are working in collaboration with the Lydiate Learning Trust to fund and deliver vital PPE to those who most need it in the coronavirus pandemic.

Having already given out thousands of free visors, face coverings and scrubs, the charity organised a socially distanced running event which saw a host of familiar faces take part.

The intention was for 48 runners to run 66 miles within 12 hours, around the Hub’s car park, to reach the equivalent of the trip to Man City‘s Etihad Stadium.

Ultimately, however, they ran 96 miles—which would have taken them to Villa Park—which helped raise around £14,000 to fund the production of PPE.

Johnny Vegas kicked off the event, which saw the likes of Jamie Webster, Ian Byrne MP, David Price, The Anfield Wrap’s John Gibbons and Goal’s Neil Jones run laps along with the ex-Reds trio.

Nice one to our sponsors! ? Keep going @Carra23 ?? pic.twitter.com/3h3h7PXcwR — Merseyside PPE Hub (@MerseyPPEHub) May 21, 2020

Warnock beat Carragher and Mellor into the top five on the day, running 41 laps in 15 minutes—though runner Jay Brittles took top spot with 46.

Speaking to ITV at the event, Carragher praised the “brilliant NHS nurses and doctors” who will be given valuable equipment as a result of the Merseyside PPE Hub’s drive and generosity.

“It’s a good way of keeping me fit! A lot of us have been trying to do a lot of fitness work over the last few weeks, to keep us sane,” he joked.

“But no, it’s for a great cause. They’re trying to raise money that will pay for more PPE for the brilliant NHS nurses and doctors who have been so wonderful through this lockdown and pandemic we’re going through.”

Carragher also donated a signed shirt to the cause which will be auctioned off to raise further funds, while donations are still encouraged via the Hub’s PayPal here.