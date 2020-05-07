Liverpool have reopened Melwood to allow the squad to return to individual training, ahead of the Premier League‘s expected restart when pandemic measures are relaxed.

The UK remains in lockdown at present, with the prime minister set to address the public on Sunday with the current rules likely to be eased.

Much of this will centre around exercise in public places, with the government likely to further relax restrictions over the coming weeks and months.

With a clamour for entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, further pressure has been placed on the Premier League to “lift the spirits of the nation.”

A first step towards doing so is the return to training, and Liverpool have now joined a host of clubs across the English top flight to reopen their training ground under strict regulations.

According to the Independent, a maximum of three players are permitted at Melwood at any one time, with each player given use of an individual pitch for one hour’s running.

Coaching staff have not been overseeing these sessions, with a member of the medical staff watching on instead, and there is no access to the building or any other facilities at this stage.

It is reported that “less than half the squad have taken advantage of Liverpool’s offer thus far,” with many still opting to train at home or in public parks.

Social-distancing guidelines are being reinforced, with players prohibited from contact training while the lockdown is still in place.

The Premier League is expected to announce a May 18 return date for group training, ahead of a possible restart to the fixture list in mid-June.