Loris Karius has announced that he has terminated his contract with Besiktas following an ongoing dispute over unpaid wages.

In mid-April, reports circulated that Karius had used his right to terminate his contract with the Super Lig club, and he has now officially confirmed his exit.

The German was in the final season of his two-year stint with the Turkish side after making the temporary switch following Liverpool’s acquisition of Alisson in the summer of 2018.

After hitting the headlines for the all wrong reasons following the Champions League final in Kyiv, the decision was made for Karius to re-find his feet away from Liverpool.

It led him to Besiktas where he experienced a far from a straightforward spell, both on and off the field.

The 26-year-old made 67 appearances for the Turkish outfit, notching just 14 clean sheets in that time to help clinch a third-place finish in his debut campaign and Besiktas were in fifth position before the pandemic suspended action.

It is off the field, however, where Karius’ hand was forced after a long-standing dispute over unpaid wages since January which saw the ‘keeper file a complaint to FIFA for the second time – the first of which was for four months worth of unpaid wages the season prior.

And it has been confirmed that FIFA has given the green light for Karius to terminate his contract as he released a statement on his Instagram account on Monday announcing the news:

“Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with Besiktas. “It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. “I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately, they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. “It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! “Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Besiktas.”

Wolves had been reported to be interested in making a move for Karius, who has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract, during the summer window but with Rui Patricio the undisputed No. 1, it would leave only the role of back-up for Karius.

And after a turbulent few years, it would be in the best interest of both Karius and Liverpool to find a path forward which would allow him to find his feet and re-establish his career elsewhere.