Premier League wants decision on future of Liverpool trio ‘by June 23’

The futures of Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Andy Lonergan are to be settled ‘by June 23 at the latest’, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has far-reaching implications throughout football, one of which pertains to the future of out-of-contract players.

Due to the suspension of Premier League football, timelines will need to be shifted in accordance to new dates for the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

And it includes the future for players whose contract expires on June 30, which would usually make them a free agent on July 1 without an agreement, as the current campaign is set to extend beyond that date.

According to The Athletic‘s s David Ornstein, the Premier League is proposing clubs have three options to pick from when making a decision on the future of their soon-to-be free agents, which must be made by June 23.

Clubs will still have the same two options of offering a contract beyond the current season or informing the player that they are free to leave prior to the deadline.

However, choosing the latter would allow the player to talk to other domestic clubs from June 24 but, crucially, they will not be able to play for either their old or new club until next season.

The other option to negate the impact of the pandemic is to offer a temporary contract with the same monetary value as their current deal which will run until midnight of the club’s final game of the re-jigged 2019/20 season.

Lallana has attracted interest both domestically and across Europe and is currently free to hold talks with clubs outside of England, but he is likely to be retained at Anfield on a temporary contract such is his position in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Andy Lonergan, while having not made a senior appearance for the club, could follow suit but having failed to play competitively for Liverpool since December 2018, Clyne is unlikely to be handed new temporary terms.

Notably, an extension to Harry Wilson’s loan deal with Bournemouth must be confirmed by ‘no later than two days prior to the current deal ending’.

While clubs will no doubt be under financial strain with others better prepared to navigate the landscape than others, there will be continued discussions on when the transfer window will open – where a shift is expected to see the market open from July 1 to September 30.

The Premier League’s shareholders will continue to discuss the finer details of all such proposals on Monday as talks over ‘Project Restart’ continue in the wake of Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday.