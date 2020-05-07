Steven Gerrard has provided an insight in Jurgen Klopp’s fitness regime during the lockdown and how his future remains with Rangers.

Liverpool’s former No. 8 has been readily linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp once the German’s time at Anfield comes to an end.

The pair signed extensions at their respective clubs in December last year, with Gerrard tied to Rangers and Klopp with the Reds until at least 2024.

After starting with the Reds’ academy, Rangers is Gerrard’s first job in senior management and prior to the pandemic, his side sat in second place – 13 points behind Celtic – in his second season at the helm.

For many, the legendary former skipper is destined to manage Liverpool, but while Rangers had stumbled in the weeks leading up to games being suspended, Gerrard remains focused on the task at hand rather than speculating on long-held prophecies.

But that did not mean he was not full of praise for the Reds when talking to talkSPORT.

“Liverpool have been extremely strong for a few years now, they ran Man City ever so close last year, they’re a team that’s been in form for a long time and I think the job Jurgen has done there has been incredible,” he said.

“They’re so exciting to watch, the mentality of the whole group, they all seem in the zone and they’re such a difficult team to play against because they’ve got so many strengths all over the pitch.

“Liverpool will always be my team, I don’t think anyone would argue against me with that.

“I was there for many, many years, all the way through and I had a good career there. I’ve supported them from the day I left and I’ll always support them and back them.

“The fans make a club and the fans at Liverpool are special, they always have been with me and that’s where we get our connection from.

“But this is the start for me at Rangers now, we’re two years in and I’m hungry to continue there.”

In the meantime, however, with football on hold, Gerrard has returned to his home on Merseyside and as a result has regularly seen Klopp – at a distance that is.

And the manager is set to be “the fittest manager out there” according to Gerrard, if his running regime is anything to go by.

“Jurgen is going to be the fittest manager out there when football comes back,” Gerrard explained.

“He runs past my house at the same time every single day and he runs past going the other way, so he is definitely jogging for more than an hour. I also see him walking his dog and, with the guidelines, we can speak from a distance.

“The majority of managers are feeling the same. We want to get back to doing what we do, but we appreciate the situation the world is in and the need to be patient. But to see Jurgen gives me a lift. To bump into him at this time is always a positive for me.”