This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“The league isn’t ready for Pablo Escobobby” – Fans react to Roberto Firmino’s new look

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

With barbers banned during lockdown in the UK, many Liverpool players turned up to Melwood on Wednesday looking much different—and most notably Roberto Firmino.

Early into isolation, some of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad got the clippers out and opted for a DIY haircut, with Adam Lallana and Naby Keita both shaving their heads.

While Jordan Henderson called for the rest of the first team to follow their lead, none were brave enough to try it out, and instead the return to Melwood saw an unkempt Reds back in training.

Henderson is one of those most struggling without a barber, while Sadio Mane caught the eye as his trademark style was left to grow out.

But the most striking was Firmino’s new curly hair and moustache look, with the Brazilian going from No. 9 to No. 118 in the space of two months, capturing the imagination of fans on Twitter.

 

Most were impressed with Bobby’s new look…

 

While some made hilarious comparisons, from Friends to Narcos…

 

And the Scouse jokes were unavoidable!

Liverpool are set to continue their small group training for the rest of the week, with the Premier League due for further meetings at the government lay out security protocols for phase two.

Firmino scored the Reds’ last goal, 71 days ago, in the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid at Anfield; it was his 11th of the season so far.

 

Support This Is Anfield...

🌟 Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with a This Is Anfield Premium subscription.

You'll also recieve our LFC roundups to your inbox and be eligable to enter exclusive competitions. Get your 30-day free trial here.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments