Jurgen Klopp can write set anther new record and surpass the feats of Bob Paisley should he avoid defeat against Everton on Liverpool’s Premier League return.

Liverpool are Back

The Reds last played a league game 106 days ago – they beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. It is obviously their longest spell in a season without a game, beating the 52 days of inactivity in the league from December 1962 – February 1963.

They have suffered defeat in five of their last 96 matches in the top-flight. In all competitions, the Reds have been beaten in four of their last six outings.

Since the goalless draw at Goodison this time last year Liverpool have failed to score in just one of the last 38 league outings – the loss at Watford in the last away match.

The Reds need two goals to register 100 for the season and in doing so would reach the landmark for a third season in a row for the first time since 1986-87.

Red and Blue History

In all competitions, this will be the 236th meeting, with the Reds having registered 95 wins to Everton’s 66.

The Reds have lost three of the last 40 meetings in the Premier League home and away – all at Goodison – and are unbeaten in the last 18 either side of Stanley Park. That 18 game sequence is easily a record between the clubs.

Nine of the last 15 league encounters have ended in stalemate with the last two at Goodison finishing goalless. The last goal in a derby on this ground came with Mane’s 94th-minute winner in December 2016.

There have been only three goals scored in total at Goodison in the last five league encounters.

Not since March 1977 has Goodison witnessed a third successive goalless draw between the teams.

Reds in Focus

Roberto Firmino has yet to score against Everton in nine league and cup appearances.

Divock Origi has netted five goals in seven appearances against the Blues. Only Steven Gerrard (9) and Robbie Fowler (6) have scored more for the Reds in Premier League Merseyside derbies.

A goal from James Milner would see him become the fourth oldest Liverpool player ever to score against Everton in all competitions and the second oldest to do so for the club in a Merseyside derby in the Premier League after Gary McAllister (36 years 112 days). Milner will be 34 years 169 days old.

Sadio Mane is two goals short of scoring 20 this season in league and cup and for the third campaign in a row.

Liverpool have scored five stoppage-time winners against Everton in the Premier League era – Origi being the last in December 2018.

Klopp to Set New Merseyside Derby Record?

In the reverse fixture three months ago Jurgen Klopp reached 100 league victories in his 159th game – fewer games than any other Reds manager in history.

Klopp is unbeaten in 10 derby clashes with the Blues in all competitions – winning seven and drawing three. Should Liverpool avoid defeat he will set a new club record in Merseyside derbies by going unbeaten for an 11th match in a row from the start of a Reds career.

Bob Paisley also went 10 without a loss before a 1-0 defeat at Goodison in October 1978 with Liverpool going on to lift the title.

Seeing Red

27 players have been sent off in Merseyside derby history – nine Liverpool and 18 Everton players.

Only five players had been dismissed in the first 88 years of combat. The last four Liverpool red cards in league matches have come in games they have gone on to win.

21 of those red cards have come in the 55 Premier League meetings between the clubs with 12 men being dismissed in the last 30 clashes but none in the last seven.

However, only one player has been sent off in the last 19 league and cup encounters – Ramiro Funes Mori at Anfield in April 2016.

The last Reds player dismissed at Goodison in a league derby was Igor Biscan in April 2001, although Lucas was dismissed in a FA Cup tie in 2009. The only other Liverpool player to be red-carded in a league game at Everton was Robbie Fowler in 1997.

Man in the Middle

Mike Dean will take charge of his third Merseyside derby this evening.

He was in charge of the Reds last win on this ground in December 2016 (1-0) and was also in the middle for the league clash earlier this season which Liverpool won 5-2 at Anfield.

The Opposing Dugout

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton’s fourth permanent manager in the last four years. Since he took charge the Blues have played 11 times in the top-flight, winning five, drawing three and losing three. Those defeats have come at Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

He has lost just three of his 43 home games as a Premier League manager, with 34 wins and six draws. His most recent loss came as Chelsea manager against Liverpool in February 2011.

He has faced Jurgen Klopp seven times in his career, winning three and losing three with one draw (while with Real Madrid, Napoli and Everton).

Against Liverpool, Ancelotti has won seven of 13 encounters in all competitions with only one draw. In the Premier League (with Chelsea) he has won two and lost two.

Everton are unbeaten in the last seven home league games since losing 0-2 to Norwich in November – Marco Silva’s last home game in charge.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 20, Mane 18, Firmino 11, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, Wijnaldum 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1, own goals 5.

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 15, Richarlison 12, Bernard 3, Davies 2, Iwobi 2, Mina 2, Sigurdsson 2, Baines 1, Digne 1, Holgate 1, Kean 1, Keane 1, Tosun 1, Walcott 1, own goals 2.

Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).