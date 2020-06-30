This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The goals, the tears and the trophy lift – 30 of our favourite photos from Madrid

After a 14 year wait, Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time after Jurgen Klopp’s men dispatched Tottenham in Madrid, on this day one year ago.

The anticipation and the nervous energy were just two of the wide array of feelings which made themselves known to Reds near and far on June 1, 2019.

Liverpool’s journey to the Wanda Metropolitano was one which first took flight on October 8, 2015, it was far from smooth sailing but every setback faced by Klopp’s side proved instrumental in the success they were about to achieve.

And we could have hardly asked for a better start with Mohamed Salah riffling his penalty beyond Hugo Loris. What followed was not pretty on the eye, but as they had proved Liverpool knew how to get the job done.

It did not mean that as the minutes ticked by the tension did not rise, that was until Divock Origi netted the winner and sent a wave of euphoria to crash over those in Madrid and around the world.

Liverpool were European champions. For the sixth time in the club’s history, they had conquered all of Europe.

The scenes of celebration from players and fans alike are memories to cherish, as was Jordan Henderson’s trophy lift shuffle which made its debut.

The evening was one which created memories to last a lifetime and what better way to commentate the triumph than to relive it through our favourite images from the night.

As ever, Reds descended on Madrid on mass and made their presence known throughout, both inside and outside the stadium.

And they all watched on as this side emerged victorious to secure the first piece of silverware under Klopp.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's players line-up for a team group photograph before the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Back row L-R: goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah. Front row L-R: Georginio Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold, captain Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They needed only less than 30 seconds to earn their first shot on goal, to which Salah duly dispatched for an early 1-0 lead – it was his 27th goal of the season.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

A tense 85 minutes followed, with Alisson worth his weight in gold before Origi lifted the roof with a strike which all but saw Ol’ Big Ears provided with the directions to Anfield.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the scenes which followed are ones which will not be forgotten any time soon, with players, coaches and club staff embracing one another at every turn.

The unbridled joy and release of emotion is quite something, all the hard work paid off in this exact moment.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk collapses to the pitch at the final whistle as team-mates Joel Matip and Joe Gomez embrace him as they celebrate a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and Jordan Henderson (right) celebrate victory after winning the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 1, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only in permitted publications not devoted to any team, player or match. No commercial use. Stills use only - no video simulation. No commercial association without UEFA permission. please contact PA Images for further information.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker is embraced by Alberto Moreno and Simon Mignolet after a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

The team, the fans, the skipper and the manager – what a club.

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Liverpool players celebrate with their fans following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates victory with manager Jurgen Klopp after winning the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

But then came the moment we had all visualised, but it paled in comparison to the real thing as Hendo gave the Champions League trophy the shuffle treatment.

Just look at their faces, from anticipation to pure ecstasy.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the European Cup following a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the European Cup following a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Then it was Klopp’s turn, and it was third time lucky for the boss after the defeat in Kyiv and with Dortmund in 2013.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), JUNE 1, 2019 - Football / Soccer : UEFA Champions League final match Tottenham Hotspur FC 0-2 Liverpool FC at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by D.Nakashima/AFLO)

A walk around the field with the trophy followed, images which take you right back to the moment.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's goal-scorer Divock Origi kisses the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's goalscorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the cup after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates with the European Cup following a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda) James Milner

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his back room staff celebrate as they lift the European Cup following a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda) Pepijn Lijnders

Then Klopp was thrown in the air, a spine-tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone followed and a familiar face who knows what it’s like to win a European Cup final emerged.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is thrown into the air by his team after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

(l-r) Jamie carragher, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at Estadio Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain (MAURICE VAN STEEN/VI Images/PA Images)

And at the heart of the celebrations, was the player’s moments with their families.

From Trent with the cup to Alisson face timing his wife and daughter to Roberto Firmino with his two daughters and the skipper with his dad.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with the trophy and his family after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Peter Makadi/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates by biting his medal and FaceTiming his wife and family after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Peter Makadi/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino bites his medal with his children after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson with family after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And who could forget the parade which followed the next day, where an estimated 750,000 Reds descended onto the streets of Liverpool to welcome their European Cup-winning heroes home.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp lifts the trophy during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Liverpool players and staff on the bus during the Champions League Winners Parade in Liverpool. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images)

It was a truly incredible season for Liverpool which was rightly capped off with the most prestigious prize in club football.

The day is one which will forever hold significance, and as Henderson so aptly described it: “it’s what I have dreamt of since I was a kid.”

And we have more dreams, ones which this Liverpool side are more than capable of turning into reality.

