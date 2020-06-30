After a 14 year wait, Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time after Jurgen Klopp’s men dispatched Tottenham in Madrid, on this day one year ago.

The anticipation and the nervous energy were just two of the wide array of feelings which made themselves known to Reds near and far on June 1, 2019.

Liverpool’s journey to the Wanda Metropolitano was one which first took flight on October 8, 2015, it was far from smooth sailing but every setback faced by Klopp’s side proved instrumental in the success they were about to achieve.

And we could have hardly asked for a better start with Mohamed Salah riffling his penalty beyond Hugo Loris. What followed was not pretty on the eye, but as they had proved Liverpool knew how to get the job done.

It did not mean that as the minutes ticked by the tension did not rise, that was until Divock Origi netted the winner and sent a wave of euphoria to crash over those in Madrid and around the world.

Liverpool were European champions. For the sixth time in the club’s history, they had conquered all of Europe.

The scenes of celebration from players and fans alike are memories to cherish, as was Jordan Henderson’s trophy lift shuffle which made its debut.

The evening was one which created memories to last a lifetime and what better way to commentate the triumph than to relive it through our favourite images from the night.

As ever, Reds descended on Madrid on mass and made their presence known throughout, both inside and outside the stadium.

And they all watched on as this side emerged victorious to secure the first piece of silverware under Klopp.

They needed only less than 30 seconds to earn their first shot on goal, to which Salah duly dispatched for an early 1-0 lead – it was his 27th goal of the season.

A tense 85 minutes followed, with Alisson worth his weight in gold before Origi lifted the roof with a strike which all but saw Ol’ Big Ears provided with the directions to Anfield.

And the scenes which followed are ones which will not be forgotten any time soon, with players, coaches and club staff embracing one another at every turn.

The unbridled joy and release of emotion is quite something, all the hard work paid off in this exact moment.

The team, the fans, the skipper and the manager – what a club.

But then came the moment we had all visualised, but it paled in comparison to the real thing as Hendo gave the Champions League trophy the shuffle treatment.

Just look at their faces, from anticipation to pure ecstasy.

Then it was Klopp’s turn, and it was third time lucky for the boss after the defeat in Kyiv and with Dortmund in 2013.

A walk around the field with the trophy followed, images which take you right back to the moment.

Then Klopp was thrown in the air, a spine-tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone followed and a familiar face who knows what it’s like to win a European Cup final emerged.

And at the heart of the celebrations, was the player’s moments with their families.

From Trent with the cup to Alisson face timing his wife and daughter to Roberto Firmino with his two daughters and the skipper with his dad.

And who could forget the parade which followed the next day, where an estimated 750,000 Reds descended onto the streets of Liverpool to welcome their European Cup-winning heroes home.

It was a truly incredible season for Liverpool which was rightly capped off with the most prestigious prize in club football.

The day is one which will forever hold significance, and as Henderson so aptly described it: “it’s what I have dreamt of since I was a kid.”

And we have more dreams, ones which this Liverpool side are more than capable of turning into reality.