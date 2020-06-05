After over three months without Liverpool in action, the Reds were unable to start on a winning note as another Merseyside derby finished 0-0.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Goodison Park

June 21, 2020

The play button was hit on Liverpool’s six-point pause to the title, 106 days after they last turned out for a Premier League fixture and they were unable to secure all three points.

As expected, the first half was a scrappy affair with both sides feeling each other out and attempting to find their rhythm, but the Reds were the ones to enjoy the lion’s share of possession.

Notable inclusions in the form of Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino in the starting XI stood out above the rest and offered the brightest spark as Liverpool searched for the breakthrough, with the only negative coming from James Milner’s early withdrawal from a hamstring complaint.

The second half followed a similar script, albeit the Reds were starting to show signs of finding their groove and yet remained unable to mount sustained pressure on Jordan Pickford’s goal.

The Blues provided a number of late scares but neither team would be able to open their account on the restart, with Liverpool’s title coronation set to be delayed after the spoils were shared.

Here’s how fans reacted to Liverpool’s return on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Liverpool were back and it led to a wide array of emotions…

I’m so fucking excited to see the best football team in the world again 102 days is a fucking long time 102 points is my prediction for the points total this season Come on Big Jürg’s mighty fucking reds — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) June 21, 2020

Excited to see Keita and Minamino, who have been very bright in recent weeks by all accounts. Equally looking forward to the first time someone shouts ‘Naby lad’, too. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 21, 2020

The nerves have hit — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) June 21, 2020

Not been this nervous in ages lol. Six points ffs get a grip. — J. (@jaytothelo) June 21, 2020

I’ve decided to watch the game with no crowd noise, no idea why but think it’ll make me feel more relaxed ?????? — Karl (@KarlThyer) June 21, 2020

Come on the Portakabin Reds! — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 21, 2020

Now for the most important of the least important things. The thing that takes our mind off the important things. The thing we turn to when the most important things get too much. The thing that lets us escape and dream. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 21, 2020

And there were some standout performances and moments upon our return…

Taki done really well to win the ball back from Gomes to spring a counter. He hasn’t been bad, but he needs to play centrally or off the left side. He’s the player to find the player running in behind; not the player to play on the last shoulder — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 21, 2020

Naby and Taki looking sharp! Everton getting back in numbers, need to speed up the build up play imo. Richarlison could have a career as a breakdancer the amount of time he’s spent on the floor. ? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 21, 2020

Filth, Sadio. Filth. I don’t care if it wasn’t intentional — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) June 21, 2020

Unbelievable block from Gomez! Hope he gets credit for that, without flying in to challenge, Davies scores. #EVELIV — Ben Haines (@benhainess) June 21, 2020

Another game involving two unsurprisingly rusty teams. Naby Keita a big plus for Liverpool, some really nice moments from Sadio Mane, too. That aside … not much. Oh, and Dejan Lovren is definitely going to kill me off. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 21, 2020

But, there were also questionable outings and decisions from players and the boss…

#LFC haven't looked anywhere near as fluid since Naby Keita came off. Can't be a coincidence. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) June 21, 2020

Each sub has been awful — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) June 21, 2020

Really didn't like the Lovren sub at the time, a few better options – Fabinho to CB, Ox into the middle and bring on Salah (or Elliott). Alternatively, Gomez to CB and Williams LB. Both would've been better. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 21, 2020

Liverpool looking comfortable… then Lovren comes on. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 21, 2020

That was an exceptionally painful watch, I'd have flicked over to Midsomer Murders if it was on. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 21, 2020

The substitutions sucked the life out of Liverpool. Once Keita went off, so did Liverpool’s spark #EVELIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) June 21, 2020

The ‘new normal’ amplified the usually subdued sounds of the game…

Is the non-fake-crowd channel six or seven seconds behind the fake-crowd-channel so they can mute any swears? — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 21, 2020

The main sounds of #EVELIV have been "Milly," "Naby" and "ref" now accompanied by the strains of Joy Division's “Love will tear us apart” by a saxophonist outside Goodison. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 21, 2020

“The crowd noise is laughably patchy and delayed.” – won it at-a-turk stadium on the forums.

For those of you watching with the noise on, Jordan Henderson's scream borders on the maniacal. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) June 21, 2020

Not sure about the choice to pipe in airplane noise. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) June 21, 2020

While winning the title in mid-week is now unlikely, Reds were keeping their eyes on the prize despite a lacklustre restart…

Well, football’s back and it sure is rusty. Hard to return straight into a derby, Klopp will be wanting more though. Alisson showing his worth, as ever. Great step-in performance from Gomez. The wait goes on. #LFCdigest

*ive missed this, so much. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) June 21, 2020

Full time, 0-0. #LFC another point nearer that elusive title, still well top of that table. The most surreal Merseyside Derby I’ve ever seen, in the most surreal year of my life, at the end of the hardest week of my life. Still, good to have our game back. * — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 21, 2020

“5 points away. But wasted opportunity today. Understandable as players are rusty.” – indianscouser on the forums.

Just slightly delayed the inevitable ????? — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) June 21, 2020

23 points clear. 5 points needed to win the league. All eyes on city. If city win next fixture it will mean Liverpool could lift the trophy at the etihad stadium if we beat them. What a game that would be. #LFC #EVELIV — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) June 21, 2020