LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Everton's Mason Holgate after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“5 more points,” “Slightly delayed the inevitable” – Fans react after Merseyside derby stalemate

After over three months without Liverpool in action, the Reds were unable to start on a winning note as another Merseyside derby finished 0-0.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Goodison Park
June 21, 2020

The play button was hit on Liverpool’s six-point pause to the title, 106 days after they last turned out for a Premier League fixture and they were unable to secure all three points.

As expected, the first half was a scrappy affair with both sides feeling each other out and attempting to find their rhythm, but the Reds were the ones to enjoy the lion’s share of possession.

Notable inclusions in the form of Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino in the starting XI stood out above the rest and offered the brightest spark as Liverpool searched for the breakthrough, with the only negative coming from James Milner’s early withdrawal from a hamstring complaint.

The second half followed a similar script, albeit the Reds were starting to show signs of finding their groove and yet remained unable to mount sustained pressure on Jordan Pickford’s goal.

The Blues provided a number of late scares but neither team would be able to open their account on the restart, with Liverpool’s title coronation set to be delayed after the spoils were shared.

Here’s how fans reacted to Liverpool’s return on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Liverpool were back and it led to a wide array of emotions…

 

And there were some standout performances and moments upon our return…

 

But, there were also questionable outings and decisions from players and the boss…

 

The ‘new normal’ amplified the usually subdued sounds of the game…

“The crowd noise is laughably patchy and delayed.”

won it at-a-turk stadium on the forums.

 

While winning the title in mid-week is now unlikely, Reds were keeping their eyes on the prize despite a lacklustre restart…

“5 points away. But wasted opportunity today. Understandable as players are rusty.”

indianscouser on the forums.

Fan Comments