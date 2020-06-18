Adrian has insisted that Liverpool won’t “put on their flip-flops” once the title is won, with their ambition being to surpass Man City‘s 100-point record.

City currently hold the record for the most points in a single top-flight season, having emerged as champions after hitting a century in the 2017/18 campaign.

Last season saw Liverpool produced their best-ever finish with 97 points, only to finish agonisingly behind City who took the title with one point more.

This time around, the Reds sit 22 points clear ahead of their return to action in the Merseyside derby, with six more from the next nine games enough to clinch the trophy.

But they will not be content with just winning the title now, and instead, Adrian has revealed that they are hoping to break City’s record and finish as strongly as possible, with a potential 109-point tally up for grabs.

“We have a little step left but we are not going back just to win those two games and put on our flip-flops,” he told ESPN Deportes.

“We want to return to win the nine games if it’s possible, exceed the 100 points and [make sure] that, in the end, this team makes history for everything we have done on the pitch.

“A few days ago we had a meeting with [Jurgen Klopp] and the entire squad and we talked about all that, that this season is going to be historic for many things.

“Obviously due to the virus, because the season had to be stopped and then we had to resume it…but we want to make it historic for us, for Liverpool and for what we are achieving.”

Adrian stressed that “what the team has done since the beginning of the season has been magnificent,” attesting to the gulf between Liverpool and City, who “are a great team and have a great squad.”

But the Reds’ return game will be markedly different to last time out, with the derby one of at least nine Liverpool fixtures to be played behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel Matip has already explained how it will be a “weird” situation for Klopp’s side, and Adrian echoed that with his belief that “it will be different.”

“It is something we must adapt to,” he said, with restrictions on how Liverpool take to the field at Goodison Park.

“I have never played in an empty stadium, and I believe most of my team-mates haven’t either.

“It will be strange to play the derby without chants, the roar from the seats and back-and-forth from the supporters in the home end. It will be different.”

But if Liverpool are to achieve what Adrian says is “a personal objective and dream” of winning the title, they will need to overcome these obstacles.

And if they are to break City’s record they will need to adapt quickly.