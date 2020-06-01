Andy Robertson believes there is “no safer place” than that which has been laid out for footballers on the Premier League‘s return, which he feels will give people “a big lift.”

The Reds are beginning their first full week of contact training at Melwood, following a successful start midway through last week, and should be working their way up to full-sided games.

With the Premier League due to restart on June 17, and Liverpool’s first game back—away to Everton, no less–expected to fall on June 20, time is certainly of the essence.

And despite reservations among other players across the English top flight, Robertson feels the protocols in place at Melwood have convinced Jurgen Klopp‘s squad they are in a “safe environment.”

The Scot spoke ahead of the resumption of the fixture list, and echoed the sentiment that live Premier League football—scheduled to feature across four channels as often as every day of the week—will lift spirits in the UK.

“All the protocols the club have taken out, and all the protocols the Premier League have set out that they have to do adhere to, have been second to none,” he told Sky Sports.

“The staff here have been different class, and have made it a safe environment for us to come and train.

“When people’s normal jobs start to go back to kind of normal, and people get told to go back to work, for us I don’t think there’s a safer place where we can be.

“We’re following everything, the doctors are staying on top of everything.

“I can understanding people being a wee bit nervous, people in our squad were nervous about it at the start but I don’t think they are now.

“They see how safe we are being. No stone is left unturned and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“Different players at different clubs have different views on it, and that’s something the Premier League are obviously trying to work hard to get everything spot on, to keep everyone happy.

“We’ve done really well so far, everyone is keeping to the rules and keeping to everything we need to do.

“Then we can hopefully get football back on the telly, because I think it can give people around the country a big lift.”

The Premier League will certainly be different when fixtures resume later this month, but Robertson is right to note the importance of live football to the spirit of supporters.

It has been over two-and-a-half months since the Reds were last in action, and the wait to clinch the title has been tantalising, with just six more points required to do so.

With all 92 games to be shown on TV, Liverpool fans have the opportunity to watch every minute of the title charge in the coming weeks—and it could not come sooner.