Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Everton side on Sunday evening, but Alisson and Naby Keita caught the eye at Goodison Park.

The Reds returned to Premier League action after more than three months away, as they looked to edge one step closer to clinching the title.

In truth, Liverpool were never at their best at Goodison, with rustiness on show and the behind-closed-doors nature of the game tough to adjust to.

Chances came at a premium, with Joel Matip heading wide, Keita missing the target and Fabinho coming close with a last-gasp free-kick.

The draw means Jurgen Klopp‘s team need five more points to secure glory, with the title now potentially being won away to rivals Man City early next month.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, The Redmen TV, FotMob and Sky Sports.

It was Alisson (7.5) who got the highest average rating, despite being a spectator for the majority of the match.

The Brazilian was forced into making two crucial late saves, ensuring Liverpool continued their almost 10-year unbeaten run against Everton.

TIA’s Henry Jackson lauded Alisson‘s contribution as “priceless,” while Paul Gorst of the Echo said he was “integral to Liverpool’s success.”

Keita (7.2) was in second place, following a promising performance that combined neat footwork, inventive use of the ball and strong defensive work.

The Mirror‘s David Anderson was one of many to give the Guinean the Man of the Match award, and The Redmen TV hailed him as “bright, sharp, energetic and full of confidence.”

Sky Sports highlighted the fact that Keita won the ball back a “team-high seven times,” also stating that he “was always looking forward.”

Fabinho (6.8) was third in the rankings, as he showed glimpses of his best form after struggling before the Premier League was halted in March.

Jackson felt the 26-year-old was “tenacious” in his work, while Gorst was impressed with his “powerful challenges and clever reading of the play.”

James Milner (5.7) got the lowest average at Goodison, struggling to impact matters from an auxiliary left-back role.

The veteran didn’t even have a full 45 minutes to impress, however, limping off before the interval.

Liverpool have just three days until their next outing, as Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace head to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Victory for the Reds will mean a draw at Man City on July 2 would secure title No. 19 at long last.