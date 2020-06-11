Everton suffer further injury blow ahead of Liverpool’s impending visit

The Merseyside derby is just ten days away, but Everton are facing a number of injury concerns ahead of the much-awaited clash.

It’s been a long wait for updates pertaining to upcoming matches, with 92 days having gone by since Liverpool last took to the field for a competitive fixture.

But on June 21, Liverpool are to restart their charge to the Premier League title at Goodison Park, a game the Reds could be crowned champions should they emerge victorious with Man City having also fallen to defeat against Arsenal four days earlier.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are, of course, six points away from the holy grail and have ramped up their preparations for the season’s recommencement, with Xherdan Shaqiri remaining the only notable absentee from group training.

For Everton, however, they have been dealt another injury blow in the form of Theo Walcott, who underwent surgery on Monday for an abdominal problem which is to rule him out of action for up to four weeks.

He joins midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and defender Yerry Mina on the sidelines, with the pair having also picked up injuries following the return to training after the enforced break.

Alex Iwobi could be the man to slot into Walcott’s position, whilst Andre Gomes is expected back to return to training next week after overcoming a minor injury and is touch and go for Liverpool’s arrival.

It will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Liverpool having won the reverse league fixture 5-2 in December before a memorable 1-0 win in the FA Cup, which saw a much-changed Reds outfit overcome Everton‘s regular first team.

And it leaves the ledger from the last seven games across all competitions with four wins and three draws in favour of Liverpool to the aggregate scoreline of 10-4, with the Blues’ last victory in the fixture coming in 2010.

Currently, Klopp’s men are 45 points ahead of Everton, who sit in 12th place, and despite recent history suggesting otherwise, Jordan Pickford believes his side “have the ability in the squad” to beat the overwhelming league leaders.

“We want to win every game we play and any sort of derby match is massive for the fans and for players,” Pickford recently told Sky Sports.

“We want to show how good we can be and we have an opportunity to beat them. We know they are a good side, they are top of the league. We just want to do our best and try to beat them.

“We know we have the ability in the squad to beat them. We just want to do it for ourselves and our fans.”