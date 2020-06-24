LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Fabinho a colossus,” “Looked like champions” – Fans react as Reds move within 2 points of title

Liverpool struck back from the weekend’s result in emphatic fashion after dispatching Crystal Palace 4-0, and fans were duly delighted as the Reds moved within two points of the title.

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League, Anfield
June 24, 2020

Goals: Alexander-Arnold 23’, Salah 44’, Fabinho 55′, Mane 69′

Anfield provided the backdrop for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they pushed to move within two points of the title, where they met a Crystal Palace side with a number of familiar faces in Roy Hodgson and Mamadou Sakho.

While the clash against Everton lacked the intensity and forward impetus required, the Reds shot out of the gates in the first and fired a warning to Palace’s defence.

One which Trent Alexander-Arnold made good of as he opened the scoring with a cracking free-kick midway through the first half before Mohamed Salah added a second on his return into the lineup after a pinpoint looped pass from Fabinho.

And the Brazilian added the third in stunning fashion with a thunderous strike to cap off a stupendous individual performance, with Sadio Mane joining the party to make it four – and now all eyes will be on Man City on Thursday night.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was night and day for Liverpool as they put the pedal to the metal at Anfield…

“Night and day doesn’t describe the difference three days can make. A day on Mercury and a night on Pluto perhaps.”

Jimmyscase on the forums.

 

And it was largely thanks to the key partnerships down the flank being restored…

 

Trent’s pinpoint free-kick hit all the right notes…

“Brilliant free kick. That’s going to feature in the season’s highlights video.” – epsomred on the forums.

 

As did Fabinho’s performance and thunderous strike…

“Fabulous, Fantastic, Freaking, Fabinho

iftikhar on the forums.

 

And the excitement continues to grow as Liverpool move within 2 of the title and all eyes are on Man City…

Fan Comments