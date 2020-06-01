The anniversary of Liverpool’s sixth European Cup triumph in Madrid has led to many supporters sharing their stories of the night and cherishing the memories created.

As the Reds prepared for their second Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp, seeking revenge after their defeat in 2018, thousands flocked to Madrid to show their support.

Many did not have tickets for the Wanda Metropolitano, instead opting to join their fellow fans on the streets of the Spanish capital, soaking it all in as Liverpool bid to lift the trophy once again.

The scenes from the fan park in Plaza Felipe II are iconic, as a sea of red filled out the cobbles to watch as Jamie Webster roared them on, hours before kickoff.

And when the game got underway, the travelling Kop made sure they were felt, playing a key role as goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi helped Liverpool make light work of Tottenham.

A year on, those who were in Madrid have taken to social media to share their memories of the trip, as family and friends joined to push the Reds on.

Their stories capture the emotion of winning No. 6, and should inspire Klopp’s side as they aim for prolonged success both in Europe and domestically.

The scenes before the game were wild…

What a trip ?? Reply with your pictures from Madrid ?? pic.twitter.com/DInwVeGEYx — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 1, 2020

A year ago, this mad party was going on… pic.twitter.com/9yONdx2TrZ — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) June 1, 2020

Plaza Felipe II // 1.6.19 One year ago. pic.twitter.com/SYYVdFsPD5 — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) June 1, 2020

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool made dreams come true…

Happy Madridversary everyone ?????? pic.twitter.com/kQdkAv47xq — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 1, 2020

?? One year ago. YNWA in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/MSecARdHxu — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 1, 2020

A year ago today then. As days out go, it’s pretty decent pic.twitter.com/DGIde6RKul — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) June 1, 2020

1 year ago since I saw my club lift the European Cup for the 6th time. The first time I would witness a European Cup win with my bare eyes. I remind myself regularly how lucky I was to be there on this special day. Memories which will last forever. Up the mighty reds ??? pic.twitter.com/XrWRK4u8sx — DD ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@decayingcactus) June 1, 2020

And the family stories made it even better…

A year ago today – one of the best days shared with my son! When we lost the final to Madrid the year before, he said “Don’t worry, Dad, we’ll be back” Turned out he was right! ???? pic.twitter.com/NZz88foyUK — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) June 1, 2020

We won it 6 times in Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/E8FeOAPNQK — BenWynne. (@beno_101) June 1, 2020

A year since I got to fulfil two lifelong dreams by taking my Dad to see Liverpool win the European Cup. Made my old man cry, saw some Picasso's up close, watched Jamie Webster owning Madrid and finally saw Jurgen's Reds conquer Spurs. ?????? ?https://t.co/vuQAyPAHUw pic.twitter.com/KLEc8H4RGT — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) June 1, 2020