MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the European Cup after a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Happy Madridversary”, “I got to fulfil two lifelong dreams” – Liverpool fans share stories of Madrid

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The anniversary of Liverpool’s sixth European Cup triumph in Madrid has led to many supporters sharing their stories of the night and cherishing the memories created.

As the Reds prepared for their second Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp, seeking revenge after their defeat in 2018, thousands flocked to Madrid to show their support.

Many did not have tickets for the Wanda Metropolitano, instead opting to join their fellow fans on the streets of the Spanish capital, soaking it all in as Liverpool bid to lift the trophy once again.

The scenes from the fan park in Plaza Felipe II are iconic, as a sea of red filled out the cobbles to watch as Jamie Webster roared them on, hours before kickoff.

And when the game got underway, the travelling Kop made sure they were felt, playing a key role as goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi helped Liverpool make light work of Tottenham.

A year on, those who were in Madrid have taken to social media to share their memories of the trip, as family and friends joined to push the Reds on.

Their stories capture the emotion of winning No. 6, and should inspire Klopp’s side as they aim for prolonged success both in Europe and domestically.

 

The scenes before the game were wild…

 

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool made dreams come true…

 

And the family stories made it even better…

View this post on Instagram

????????????

A post shared by Missy-Bo Kearns (@missybokearns) on

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments