A year on from the day 750,000 Reds packed out the streets to welcome Liverpool and the European Cup, supporters have relived the memories of an unforgettable scene.

Less than 24 hours after winning the Champions League final, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side landed back on Merseyside with the trophy in tow.

It was the sixth time Liverpool had won the European Cup, and the first time in 14 years, following the miracle of Istanbul with two defeats before a triumphant night in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped the Reds beat Tottenham with relative ease, but despite being favourites in the final, the relief of securing the trophy was palpable.

And on June 2, 2019, at least three quarters of million Reds flocked to the city to herald the return of Klopp and his squad, clamouring onto traffic lights and bus stops to catch a glimpse of Ol’ Big Ears.

On the anniversary of that day, many supporters have taken to social media to reminisce, sharing their views and stories of travelling to Liverpool, following the bus and revelling with their fellow fans.

Their posts show how much that celebration meant to the club and its supporters, and sets the bar for the eventual Premier League trophy parade, when it is safe to hold one.

Here’s how Liverpool fans remember the European Cup trophy parade, one year on…

5 and half hrs rooted to one spot on waterfront at barrier, hour and half to get out of John Lewis car park another hour out of city and 3 and half hr drive home. WORTH EVERY MINUTE ACHE AND PAIN ???????? — Louise Johnson (@TillyJsMummy) June 2, 2020

Last year’s parade was something special. pic.twitter.com/6a1FcoEk7l — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 2, 2020

Can’t believe the Champions League parade was a year ago today. 750,000 fans turned up. The best fans in the world. Goosebumps just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/RKAWI8s26g — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 1, 2020

One year ago since the Parade, a day that seemed to drag on forever waiting for the bus ? incredible scenes though! pic.twitter.com/tqyrCx3KrF — What Luke Said (@Luke_Chidlow4) June 2, 2020

One year ago today I got up after only a few hours kip & the wife drove me & the kids to Liverpool to meet up with @twilding_93 to watch the 6 time European Champions parade! What a day that was! Jurgen Klopp, what a man! ?

???????????? pic.twitter.com/CzMfL9OPIv — Graeme Scott * (@GraemeWilding) June 2, 2020

On this day last year we flew back to Leeds n made it home to Liverpool in time for the parade ? how boss was my view pic.twitter.com/foVZFRHWtE — genevieve (@LFCgenevieve) June 2, 2020

A year ago today was our homecoming parade for number 6. Nobody does it better pic.twitter.com/EMWGrcGt1G — Matt Needham (@MattNeedham10) June 2, 2020

One year ago since the homecoming parade. Will cherish the memories of those few days for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/mrKLFBljgx — Adam White (@adwhite1303) June 2, 2020

One year ago today. Drove for hours and then stood waiting for hours upon hours but it was all worth it! The smiles, the songs and the genuine joy were a sight to behold. ? https://t.co/LzYipIjJNn — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) June 2, 2020

?| Today marks one year since Jurgen Klopp was getting bevvied on the back of the parade bus! pic.twitter.com/0jVZ0YKmFV — The Kopite* (@TheKopiteOFF) June 1, 2020

what id do to go back to a year ago, in liverpool sat on top of a bus stop waiting for the trophy parade to start ? — SKB (@sukhcess) June 2, 2020

One year ago today, I lived a dream ? In 2005 I sat through 8-9hrs of amazing coverage on the tele, dreaming of one day being a part of a European Cup Winners parade in Liverpool Then 2019 happened… Boss#6Times pic.twitter.com/M69Yx3WVuR — Pooks * ? (@DJP6x) June 2, 2020

No Madrid pictures from me, I’d seen Liverpool lose their last three European finals so was effectively banned from traveling by friends. It worked, the day after was pretty special though, started at home finished in town 6??? pic.twitter.com/HJorszKnTp — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 1, 2020

A year ago today, sat outside a tapas bar in Valencia watching the LFC parade, having still not been to bed since the night before. Good times. pic.twitter.com/GHEQdlD8VH — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 2, 2020

What are your memories of the day Klopp’s Reds brought the European Cup home? Let us know in the comments below, or on Twitter @thisisanfield.