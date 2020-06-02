LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson holds the Champions League Trophy during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
“I walked 14 miles”, “How boss was my view?” – Liverpool fans relive the European Cup parade

A year on from the day 750,000 Reds packed out the streets to welcome Liverpool and the European Cup, supporters have relived the memories of an unforgettable scene.

Less than 24 hours after winning the Champions League final, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side landed back on Merseyside with the trophy in tow.

It was the sixth time Liverpool had won the European Cup, and the first time in 14 years, following the miracle of Istanbul with two defeats before a triumphant night in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped the Reds beat Tottenham with relative ease, but despite being favourites in the final, the relief of securing the trophy was palpable.

And on June 2, 2019, at least three quarters of million Reds flocked to the city to herald the return of Klopp and his squad, clamouring onto traffic lights and bus stops to catch a glimpse of Ol’ Big Ears.

On the anniversary of that day, many supporters have taken to social media to reminisce, sharing their views and stories of travelling to Liverpool, following the bus and revelling with their fellow fans.

Their posts show how much that celebration meant to the club and its supporters, and sets the bar for the eventual Premier League trophy parade, when it is safe to hold one.

Here’s how Liverpool fans remember the European Cup trophy parade, one year on…

What are your memories of the day Klopp’s Reds brought the European Cup home? Let us know in the comments below, or on Twitter @thisisanfield.

