Liverpool are finally back in action, after a long pause Jurgen Klopp‘s men are at Goodison Park and six points from their first title in 30 years. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 7pm (GMT), the referee is Mike Dean.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Gordon, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Stekelenburg, Braithwaite, Baines, Martina, Baningime, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Lovren, Williams, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Salah, Origi

