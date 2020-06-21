LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' walk out before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Everton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League return here

Liverpool are finally back in action, after a long pause Jurgen Klopp‘s men are at Goodison Park and six points from their first title in 30 years. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 7pm (GMT), the referee is Mike Dean.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Gordon, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Stekelenburg, Braithwaite, Baines, Martina, Baningime, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Lovren, Williams, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Salah, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

