Liverpool are finally back in action, after a long pause Jurgen Klopp‘s men are at Goodison Park and six points from their first title in 30 years. We’re live with the latest.
Kickoff at Goodison Park is 7pm (GMT), the referee is Mike Dean.
Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.
Teams
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Gordon, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Stekelenburg, Braithwaite, Baines, Martina, Baningime, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Minamino, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Lovren, Williams, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Salah, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments