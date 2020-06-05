Liverpool remain highly interested in a move for Jadon Sancho, after it appears they are set to miss out on fellow Bundesliga-based target Timo Werner.

The Reds have been closely watching and regularly linked with a number of young talents out of manager Jurgen Klopp‘s home nation over the past couple of years, with good reason.

Werner, of course, has been free-scoring in a Leipzig side which plays a similar style to the Reds—while Kai Havertz is another top option who fits the bill in many respects.

Sancho, though, is one of the most sought-after stars in the game already, a huge threat in the final third for both Borussia Dortmund and England, who will surely fetch around €100 million or more when he moves.

And Liverpool will be right in the mix for a possible deal next year, if he remains at the Westfalenstadion for 2020/21.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney reports that the Reds are “monitoring” the situation and “may yet challenge Manchester United and Real Madrid” for the 20-year-old’s signature, particularly if our domestic rivals fail in their bid to secure a top-four finish.

The Old Trafford club want Sancho this year, but Delaney claims Champions League football is an absolute must for the wide forward, meaning the battle for him could be pushed back a year.

Then, the Reds would need to potentially match Sancho’s wages for the likes of Mane or Van Dijk, making the overall cost of the deal even more expensive.

In the current environment of uncertainty and lost income, Liverpool will tread carefully—while United’s spending power remains undiminished, even if on the pitch they have been largely a shambles the past couple of seasons.

Crucially, the report states that Sancho “sees Liverpool as the more attractive option” and has spoken to Jurgen Klopp, who has told the Dortmund man of his admiration for him.

If it comes down to United’s European involvement, the key games to watch out for will be against Spurs and Sheffield United soon after the restart—as well as Manchester City‘s UEFA ban and impending appeal, which starts next week.