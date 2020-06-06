Liverpool looking to offload 6 players within unpredictable transfer market

Liverpool could look to cash in on at least six players this summer, freeing up funds for potential transfers and clearing the wage bill.

The Reds’ expected activity, or lack thereof, in the summer transfer window has led to a wide array of views on how the club should proceed following their title triumph.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are six points away from ending a 30-year wait for a league title, and they are eager to keep the key components of the team together for the foreseeable future.

It means continuing the trend of investing in their current squad by extending contracts, where splashing the cash on a signing must only be done when considered a critical need.

Improving upon Liverpool’s starting XI is no easy feat and any player added to the fold would be consigned to a squad role, which has been the case in the pursuit of Timo Werner – with the current financial uncertainty leaving the Reds unwilling to trigger what was once considered a bargain fee of £50 million.

The club could face losses of ‘anywhere from £70 million to £200m‘ due to the pandemic, causing previous plans to change.

Goal‘s Neil Jones has revealed that the club had hoped to “raise significant funds” from the sale of the likes of Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic – a contingent many would expect to return in the region of £100 million.

But, notably, the market has shifted and with it is has created an uncertainty as to whether the “markets which existed in February still exist in July, August or September.”

Should moves be agreed for the aforementioned six, in addition to the expected departures of Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, Liverpool would clear a considerable amount of wages off their outgoings, of which their bill is currently one of the highest (£310m) in world football.

The question of squad depth could then rear its head, but the Reds have players waiting in the wings to step into their place.

From Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, to other current loanees such as Rhian Brewster – and the hope will no doubt be that an incoming in the form of a free transfer or a ‘bargain’ can be sourced to fill the gaps.

While it will not be to everyone’s liking, Klopp and Co. have more than proved themselves in the transfer market, creating a Champions League and Premier League-winning squad, and you would expect this time will be no different.