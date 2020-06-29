Liverpool’s Premier League trophy presentation delayed – again!

Liverpool’s wait to get their hands on the Premier League trophy has been delayed yet again… this time due to Chelsea progressing in the FA Cup.

The Reds are due to lift the long-awaited silverware after their final home game of the season, against Chelsea, but that fixture will now be moved due to the FA Cup semi-finals being played that weekend.

It means that the Chelsea fixture will now be a night match, to be played on either Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 or Thursday 23 of July.

That’s another few days longer to wait for Jordan Henderson‘s trademark trophy shuffle and photos of the squad with the trophy we’ve waited 30 years to get our hands on.

Henderson could have lifted the title as far back as March, with talks having then taken place about the presentation taking place earlier – possibly after the original date of the Crystal Palace game – before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the season.

That, of course, never happened, and now the plan is back to the trophy being presented after the final home game, as per tradition in the Premier League.

Liverpool have seven games remaining the season, with the final match being away to Newcastle United on July 26.

After that, there could be a chance of a trophy celebration involving supporters in September, prior to the new campaign kicking off on the weekend of September 12. That could involve an event at Anfield.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool had been planning a fan event at Anfield involving the well-known BOSS Night events.